Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Occupied

Flawless 3,212 square foot home on 5 acres of land!!! This home is very secluded in the Hughes Loop Subdivision, features include stainless steel appliances, fireplace, hardwood flooring, master bedroom downstairs, very spacious with an upstairs bonus room. Pets okay with deposit, 2 pet max!!You do not want to miss out on this home!!! This home will be available for move in July 21st 2020!!!