FANTASTIC 4 SIDED BRICK 2 STORY with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops overlooks the family room with fireplace. Laundry room. Upstairs you will find a huge loft area perfect for a home office or a media room as well as the OVERSIZED bedrooms. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 969 Spanish Moss Tr have any available units?
969 Spanish Moss Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 969 Spanish Moss Tr have?
Some of 969 Spanish Moss Tr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Spanish Moss Tr currently offering any rent specials?
969 Spanish Moss Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Spanish Moss Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Spanish Moss Tr is pet friendly.
Does 969 Spanish Moss Tr offer parking?
Yes, 969 Spanish Moss Tr offers parking.
Does 969 Spanish Moss Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Spanish Moss Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Spanish Moss Tr have a pool?
No, 969 Spanish Moss Tr does not have a pool.
Does 969 Spanish Moss Tr have accessible units?
No, 969 Spanish Moss Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Spanish Moss Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 Spanish Moss Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Spanish Moss Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 Spanish Moss Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
