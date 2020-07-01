All apartments in Loganville
Loganville, GA
913 Lakeside Ct
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

913 Lakeside Ct

913 Lakeside Court · No Longer Available
Location

913 Lakeside Court, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/02/20 Loganville - Property Id: 179265

Traditional 2-Story Home on Large Corner Lot! Come see this vacant, move-in ready Loganville home.

Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189

*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*

* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *

Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.

Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189 today for an appointment.

Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179265
Property Id 179265

(RLNE5444177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Lakeside Ct have any available units?
913 Lakeside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 913 Lakeside Ct have?
Some of 913 Lakeside Ct's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Lakeside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
913 Lakeside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Lakeside Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Lakeside Ct is pet friendly.
Does 913 Lakeside Ct offer parking?
No, 913 Lakeside Ct does not offer parking.
Does 913 Lakeside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Lakeside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Lakeside Ct have a pool?
No, 913 Lakeside Ct does not have a pool.
Does 913 Lakeside Ct have accessible units?
No, 913 Lakeside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Lakeside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Lakeside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Lakeside Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Lakeside Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

