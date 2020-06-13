/
3 bedroom apartments
79 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Locust Grove, GA
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1519 sqft
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.
1015 Allegiance Drive
1015 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Locust Grove is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
1024 Allegiance Drive
1024 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Locust Grove is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
163 BRENTWOOD LANE
163 Bentwood Lane, Locust Grove, GA
BIG AND ROOMIE! BIG AND ROOMIE! - BIG AND SPACIOUS.
200 Happy Trl
200 Happy Trail, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1801 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom home Coming soon! Schools - TBD To view our qualifications please click the "apply now" button above. The qualifications are available for review before you actually will be asked to apply for the property.
Locust Grove Station
138 Al Jennah Blvd
138 Al-Jennah Boulevard, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1853 sqft
138 Al Jennah Blvd Locust Grove, GA 30248 Housing voucher not accepted on this home. Move in now! MOVE IN SPECIAL! $200 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT Enter home with an open concept kitchen/Living room/dining room.
Locust Grove Station
232 Sableshire way
232 Sableshire Way, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2532 sqft
Nice home located close to I-75 and not far from shopping including Tanger outlet mall. It has ample room and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. large family room and is in a quiet neighborhood. On a cull de sac.
144 Colony Park Ln
144 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1827 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath, town house with large master bedroom and bath with double vanity. Large open kitchen and separate dining room. One car garage. Convenient to I-75, shopping, and dining. Near schools. Near Tanger Outlet.
835 Freedom Walk
835 Freedom Walk, Locust Grove, GA
Enjoy this perfect family home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the southern suburbs of Atlanta! The spacious family room features a lovely fireplace topped with a beautiful decorative mantle and is your perfect spot for a movie night by the fire
Linden Park
1420 St Teresa
1420 St Teresa Court, Locust Grove, GA
Must See!! This beautiful home features approximately 2,750 sq. ft of living space in a well laid out and spacious floor plan with upgrade.
564 Rosalind Terrace
564 Rosalind Terrace, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
2034 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,034 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Locust Grove
309 Bellevue Ridge
309 Bellevue Ridge, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1922 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
164 Southridge Dr
164 Southridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Very nice ranch located minutes from Tanger! Private retreat with great rocking chair front porch and huge deck on the back. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceiling fans in each room. Huge, unfinished basement for storage, etc.
Williamsburg Plantation
3027 Lincoln Log Way
3027 Lincoln Log Way, Henry County, GA
Get ready for this 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom , recently renovated home located minutes from both downtown McDonough and Locust Grove.
Results within 5 miles of Locust Grove
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
167 Sherwood Loop
167 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1011 sqft
***Available Now *** See this alluring ranch style 3BR 1BA home! Beautiful living room with a large window, great for natural lighting and relaxation. Laminated hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom.
245 Klinetop Drive
245 Klinetop Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1641 sqft
**Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.5BA McDonough home features an entrance foyer into the living room with fireplace that opens to the roomy kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar adjoining the dining area.
179 Sherwood Loop
179 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1080 sqft
***Available Now*** More photos to come! Cozy and charming 3BR 2BA ranch style home is move-in ready and features an open floor plan along with vaulted ceilings.
Avalon
732 Galveston Way
732 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1023 Field View Drive
1023 Field View Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1584 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
