1420 St Teresa
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

1420 St Teresa

1420 St Teresa Court · No Longer Available
Location

1420 St Teresa Court, Locust Grove, GA 30248
Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See!! This beautiful home features approximately 2,750 sq. ft of living space in a well laid out and spacious floor plan with upgrade. Downstairs you have a large dining room, half bath, massive living room, oversized dine-in area, and a beautiful kitchen. Upstairs you will find oversized master bedroom with a sitting area. Three additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The back yard is larger than expected with patio and fully fenced. Great corner lot and 2 side door car garages. New HVAC unit. Too much to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 St Teresa have any available units?
1420 St Teresa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Locust Grove, GA.
Is 1420 St Teresa currently offering any rent specials?
1420 St Teresa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 St Teresa pet-friendly?
No, 1420 St Teresa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Locust Grove.
Does 1420 St Teresa offer parking?
Yes, 1420 St Teresa offers parking.
Does 1420 St Teresa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 St Teresa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 St Teresa have a pool?
No, 1420 St Teresa does not have a pool.
Does 1420 St Teresa have accessible units?
No, 1420 St Teresa does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 St Teresa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 St Teresa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 St Teresa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 St Teresa has units with air conditioning.
