Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Lilburn, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lilburn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Results within 1 mile of Lilburn
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1351 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Results within 5 miles of Lilburn
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
25 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
31 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Veranda
100 Veranda Chase Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1624 sqft
Convenient access to Route 85. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, oversized garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include fitness trails, sports courts and picnic areas with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$957
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1458 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
917 sqft
This modern community is near I-85, Gwinnett Place Mall and local entertainment. On-site fitness center, a fishing lake and green space. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, designer fixtures and faux granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1250 sqft
Welcome to Vida Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross and right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
97 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$907
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1555 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1127 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lilburn, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lilburn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

