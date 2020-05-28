5085 Remington Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a52defb066 ----

This one will go fast! Beautiful, immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family home in Lilburn available immediately.

Brand new carpet, flooring and paint!! Home features a large sun room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, large Master Bedroom with Master Bath. 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer. Private deck in backyard.



This property is exclusive to All County Expert. DO NOT send money or sign a lease with anyone other than All County Expert. We do not advertise on Craigslist or Facebook.