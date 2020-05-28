All apartments in Lilburn
Find more places like 5085 Remington Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lilburn, GA
/
5085 Remington Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5085 Remington Court

5085 Remington Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lilburn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5085 Remington Ct, Lilburn, GA 30047

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a52defb066 ----
This one will go fast! Beautiful, immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family home in Lilburn available immediately.
Brand new carpet, flooring and paint!! Home features a large sun room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, large Master Bedroom with Master Bath. 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer. Private deck in backyard.

This property is exclusive to All County Expert. DO NOT send money or sign a lease with anyone other than All County Expert. We do not advertise on Craigslist or Facebook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 Remington Court have any available units?
5085 Remington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lilburn, GA.
What amenities does 5085 Remington Court have?
Some of 5085 Remington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 Remington Court currently offering any rent specials?
5085 Remington Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 Remington Court pet-friendly?
No, 5085 Remington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lilburn.
Does 5085 Remington Court offer parking?
Yes, 5085 Remington Court does offer parking.
Does 5085 Remington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5085 Remington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 Remington Court have a pool?
No, 5085 Remington Court does not have a pool.
Does 5085 Remington Court have accessible units?
No, 5085 Remington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 Remington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5085 Remington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5085 Remington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5085 Remington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047

Similar Pages

Lilburn 1 BedroomsLilburn 2 Bedrooms
Lilburn Apartments with BalconyLilburn Apartments with Parking
Lilburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA
Loganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University