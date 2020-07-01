262 SW Windsong Lane SW

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Here is a particular treasure for you in this home. Relax or entertain with your inground pool & sunroom. Kitchen is the center of the home w/breakfast area, view of family rm, access to rear yard & rear stairs. Multi use room between dining & living rm. Powder rm on main. Family rm w/center fireplace & new gas logs. Rear stairs lead to fifth bedroom/bonus rm. Jack and Jill bath with separate dressing areas for family or guest. Four additional spacious bedrooms on upper level as well with walk-in closets. Side entry garage w/new insulated garage door for privacy.