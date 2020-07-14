Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

115 Sycamore Way



Rent - $1350



Fantastic 3 BR, 2 BA Brick Home in Midway! Liberty County Schools! Located in The Villages at Limerick off Coastal Hwy 17 with super easy access to Fort Stewart! Single Story Home with Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Big 2-Car Garage! This home is 1555 Square Feet - not counting the Garage! Alarm System installed - monitoring would be at renter's expense! In-gound sprinkler system! Ceiling Fan in Every Room! Faboulous Floorplan with separate Dining Room and Living Room! Huge Bedrooms! Two big Walk-in Closets in Master Bedroom! Double Sink Vanity in Master Bath! Kitchen has Cherry Cabinets with mini-crown molding! Separate very Large Pantry! Kitchen Appliances are black and stainless steel and include: Side-by-side Refrigerator with Water/Ice on the door, Smooth-top Stove, Built-in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal! Hook-ups for Washer/Dryer.