Liberty County, GA
115 Sycamore Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

115 Sycamore Way

115 Sycamore Way · No Longer Available
Location

115 Sycamore Way, Liberty County, GA 31320

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
115 Sycamore Way

Rent - $1350

Fantastic 3 BR, 2 BA Brick Home in Midway! Liberty County Schools! Located in The Villages at Limerick off Coastal Hwy 17 with super easy access to Fort Stewart! Single Story Home with Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Big 2-Car Garage! This home is 1555 Square Feet - not counting the Garage! Alarm System installed - monitoring would be at renter's expense! In-gound sprinkler system! Ceiling Fan in Every Room! Faboulous Floorplan with separate Dining Room and Living Room! Huge Bedrooms! Two big Walk-in Closets in Master Bedroom! Double Sink Vanity in Master Bath! Kitchen has Cherry Cabinets with mini-crown molding! Separate very Large Pantry! Kitchen Appliances are black and stainless steel and include: Side-by-side Refrigerator with Water/Ice on the door, Smooth-top Stove, Built-in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal! Hook-ups for Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Sycamore Way have any available units?
115 Sycamore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty County, GA.
What amenities does 115 Sycamore Way have?
Some of 115 Sycamore Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Sycamore Way currently offering any rent specials?
115 Sycamore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Sycamore Way pet-friendly?
No, 115 Sycamore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty County.
Does 115 Sycamore Way offer parking?
Yes, 115 Sycamore Way offers parking.
Does 115 Sycamore Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Sycamore Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Sycamore Way have a pool?
No, 115 Sycamore Way does not have a pool.
Does 115 Sycamore Way have accessible units?
No, 115 Sycamore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Sycamore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Sycamore Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Sycamore Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Sycamore Way does not have units with air conditioning.
