Amenities

In unit laundry Patio / balcony Hardwood floors Garbage disposal Dishwasher Pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill parking alarm system internet access

Make luxury part of every day at The Veranda Apartments, a lavish community marked by unparalleled comfort and resort-inspired amenities. Ideally located near Georgia Gwinnet College, we offer everything you need to enhance your daily living. Explore our apartments in Lawrenceville, GA, and make sure you bring your furry friends along too—we’re pet-friendly!



Feel pampered as soon as you set foot on our well-tended grounds with gorgeous views and lush surroundings. Dip your toes in the sparkling swimming pool for a refreshing escape from your everyday worries or enjoy the tranquility of a cozy afternoon on our sundeck. You can soak up the warmth outdoors or wind down in our resident clubhouse for some added privacy. It’s easy to stay on top of your fitness goals with a 24-hour gym that’s fully equipped with strength and cardio equipment right on site. Our gated community also has its own car wash center, along with a package locker system.



As for our modern Lawrenceville apartment