Last updated April 29 at 6:28 PM
The Veranda

100 Veranda Chase Dr · (678) 673-3431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Veranda Chase Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Veranda.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Garbage disposal
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
alarm system
internet access
Make luxury part of every day at The Veranda Apartments, a lavish community marked by unparalleled comfort and resort-inspired amenities. Ideally located near Georgia Gwinnet College, we offer everything you need to enhance your daily living. Explore our apartments in Lawrenceville, GA, and make sure you bring your furry friends along too—we’re pet-friendly!

Feel pampered as soon as you set foot on our well-tended grounds with gorgeous views and lush surroundings. Dip your toes in the sparkling swimming pool for a refreshing escape from your everyday worries or enjoy the tranquility of a cozy afternoon on our sundeck. You can soak up the warmth outdoors or wind down in our resident clubhouse for some added privacy. It’s easy to stay on top of your fitness goals with a 24-hour gym that’s fully equipped with strength and cardio equipment right on site. Our gated community also has its own car wash center, along with a package locker system.

As for our modern Lawrenceville apartment

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Size and weight limit: 25 inches wide, 45 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does The Veranda have?
Some of The Veranda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Veranda currently offering any rent specials?
The Veranda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Veranda pet-friendly?
Yes, The Veranda is pet friendly.
Does The Veranda offer parking?
Yes, The Veranda offers parking.
Does The Veranda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Veranda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Veranda have a pool?
Yes, The Veranda has a pool.
Does The Veranda have accessible units?
No, The Veranda does not have accessible units.
Does The Veranda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Veranda has units with dishwashers.
Does The Veranda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Veranda has units with air conditioning.
