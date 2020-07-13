All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:32 AM

The Atlantic Sweetwater

3525 Club Dr · (770) 415-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3525 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1112 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0808 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1315 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Atlantic Sweetwater.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
hot tub
internet access
playground
At The Atlantic Sweetwater, you'll enjoy a relaxing afternoon by walking on the deck to your gazebo that overlooks a beautiful stocked fishing lake, or pump some iron in your large state-of-the art fitness center. Outside, you'll love the brick and wood trim exteriors surrounded by beautiful wooded views, all in a very quiet and peaceful community. Inside our recently upgraded apartment homes, you'll enjoy the gourmet kitchens with new black-on-black energy-efficient appliances, black faux granite countertops, designer brushed nickel lighting in the dining room, lighted ceiling fans in the bedrooms and the living room, brushed nickel hardware throughout, full-size washer/dryer hook-ups, pantry, linen closets, walk-in closets, and designer two-tone paint accents. Your professional, new on-site management team is here to provide a pleasant and comfortable home for you. Our resident services include 24-hour emergency maintenance, fun resident activities & drawings, package acceptance, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Atlantic Sweetwater have any available units?
The Atlantic Sweetwater has 4 units available starting at $1,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Atlantic Sweetwater have?
Some of The Atlantic Sweetwater's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Atlantic Sweetwater currently offering any rent specials?
The Atlantic Sweetwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Atlantic Sweetwater pet-friendly?
Yes, The Atlantic Sweetwater is pet friendly.
Does The Atlantic Sweetwater offer parking?
Yes, The Atlantic Sweetwater offers parking.
Does The Atlantic Sweetwater have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Atlantic Sweetwater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Atlantic Sweetwater have a pool?
Yes, The Atlantic Sweetwater has a pool.
Does The Atlantic Sweetwater have accessible units?
No, The Atlantic Sweetwater does not have accessible units.
Does The Atlantic Sweetwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Atlantic Sweetwater has units with dishwashers.

