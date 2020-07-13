Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge hot tub internet access playground

At The Atlantic Sweetwater, you'll enjoy a relaxing afternoon by walking on the deck to your gazebo that overlooks a beautiful stocked fishing lake, or pump some iron in your large state-of-the art fitness center. Outside, you'll love the brick and wood trim exteriors surrounded by beautiful wooded views, all in a very quiet and peaceful community. Inside our recently upgraded apartment homes, you'll enjoy the gourmet kitchens with new black-on-black energy-efficient appliances, black faux granite countertops, designer brushed nickel lighting in the dining room, lighted ceiling fans in the bedrooms and the living room, brushed nickel hardware throughout, full-size washer/dryer hook-ups, pantry, linen closets, walk-in closets, and designer two-tone paint accents. Your professional, new on-site management team is here to provide a pleasant and comfortable home for you. Our resident services include 24-hour emergency maintenance, fun resident activities & drawings, package acceptance, ...