Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments

Located off of Hurricane Shoals in Lawrenceville, Ridgewood Apartments is a 52 unit community offering the opportunity to be part of a small tight-knit community. This community is equipped with a playground and picnic area to use for resident events and entertainment needs. The community is just minutes from I-85 and downtown Lawrenceville. With the great accessibility and multiple floor plans available, our staff who also offer services in Spanish will be waiting for your visit on-site for a tour!