Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
Park on Sweetwater
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Park on Sweetwater

3400 Sweetwater Rd · (678) 253-4887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Sweetwater Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1513 · Avail. Sep 13

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0713 · Avail. Sep 10

$968

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 1614 · Avail. Jul 26

$974

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0607 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,273

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 1507 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,109

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1616 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park on Sweetwater.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Welcome home to Park on Sweetwater. Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes have all of the amenities and features you want in a peaceful and thriving community, including spacious kitchens, multi-level swimming pool, fitness center and many more! Come by today or call us and schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions may apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 surface lot space provided. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park on Sweetwater have any available units?
Park on Sweetwater has 9 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does Park on Sweetwater have?
Some of Park on Sweetwater's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park on Sweetwater currently offering any rent specials?
Park on Sweetwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park on Sweetwater pet-friendly?
Yes, Park on Sweetwater is pet friendly.
Does Park on Sweetwater offer parking?
Yes, Park on Sweetwater offers parking.
Does Park on Sweetwater have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park on Sweetwater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park on Sweetwater have a pool?
Yes, Park on Sweetwater has a pool.
Does Park on Sweetwater have accessible units?
No, Park on Sweetwater does not have accessible units.
Does Park on Sweetwater have units with dishwashers?
No, Park on Sweetwater does not have units with dishwashers.
