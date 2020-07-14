Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park on Sweetwater.
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Welcome home to Park on Sweetwater. Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes have all of the amenities and features you want in a peaceful and thriving community, including spacious kitchens, multi-level swimming pool, fitness center and many more! Come by today or call us and schedule a tour!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions may apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 surface lot space provided. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Park on Sweetwater have any available units?
Park on Sweetwater has 9 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.