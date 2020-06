Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED 2 BED AND 2 BATHS RANCH HOME WITH NEW FLOOR, NEW PAINT, MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN THE MIDDLE OF GROCERY STORE AND FIVE FORKS MARKET IN LAWRENCEVILLE. CLOSE TO ALEXANDER PARK AND 0.37 ACRE LOT. ALL PLUMBING AND HVAC SYSTEM UPDATED.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.