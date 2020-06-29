All apartments in Lawrenceville
Location

289 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Townhome ready for you to move in! Open floor plan, great for entertaining or enjoying a quiet night at home. Gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings, island Kitchen with stunning quartz counter tops and tile backsplash. Oversized Master, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Included to make your move-in quick are Stainless Steel refrigerator, washer and dryer. Back deck overlooks green space. All lawn maintenance included in monthly rent. Call today or it could be gone tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Arbor Crowne Dr have any available units?
289 Arbor Crowne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Arbor Crowne Dr have?
Some of 289 Arbor Crowne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Arbor Crowne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
289 Arbor Crowne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Arbor Crowne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 289 Arbor Crowne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 289 Arbor Crowne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 289 Arbor Crowne Dr offers parking.
Does 289 Arbor Crowne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Arbor Crowne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Arbor Crowne Dr have a pool?
No, 289 Arbor Crowne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 289 Arbor Crowne Dr have accessible units?
No, 289 Arbor Crowne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Arbor Crowne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Arbor Crowne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
