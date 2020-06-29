289 Arbor Crowne Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated Townhome ready for you to move in! Open floor plan, great for entertaining or enjoying a quiet night at home. Gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings, island Kitchen with stunning quartz counter tops and tile backsplash. Oversized Master, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Included to make your move-in quick are Stainless Steel refrigerator, washer and dryer. Back deck overlooks green space. All lawn maintenance included in monthly rent. Call today or it could be gone tomorrow!