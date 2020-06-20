All apartments in LaGrange
200 Dixie Creek Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:57 AM

200 Dixie Creek Dr

200 Dixie Creek Drive · (706) 407-0518
Location

200 Dixie Creek Drive, LaGrange, GA 30240

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1709 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Have your cake and eat it too! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in popular Creekside Subdivision just a stone's throw from Downtown LaGrange. Enjoy all the upgrades that include hardwood floors in foyer, living room and dining area, and a kitchen that features over-sized granite island, 42" custom cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Outdoor screened living room overlooking the manicured fenced yard. The master suite features a spa-like master bath with tiled shower and walk-in closets. Mud room with kids storage area. Lots of storage. Perfect home for any renter! Washer and dryer included. Call today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Dixie Creek Dr have any available units?
200 Dixie Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Dixie Creek Dr have?
Some of 200 Dixie Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Dixie Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 Dixie Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Dixie Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 200 Dixie Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in LaGrange.
Does 200 Dixie Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 200 Dixie Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 200 Dixie Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Dixie Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Dixie Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 200 Dixie Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 200 Dixie Creek Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 200 Dixie Creek Dr has accessible units.
Does 200 Dixie Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Dixie Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Dixie Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Dixie Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
