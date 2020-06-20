200 Dixie Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

Have your cake and eat it too! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in popular Creekside Subdivision just a stone's throw from Downtown LaGrange. Enjoy all the upgrades that include hardwood floors in foyer, living room and dining area, and a kitchen that features over-sized granite island, 42" custom cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Outdoor screened living room overlooking the manicured fenced yard. The master suite features a spa-like master bath with tiled shower and walk-in closets. Mud room with kids storage area. Lots of storage. Perfect home for any renter! Washer and dryer included. Call today before this one is gone!