Johns Creek, GA
505 Bell Grove Point
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:22 AM

505 Bell Grove Point

505 Bell Grove Point · No Longer Available
Location

505 Bell Grove Point, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated in 2017. A home for entertaining in prestigious North Fulton Duluth. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite, custom travertine floors, custom cabinets, high-end stainless appliances with vent hood which vents outside.Plus all of this overlooks great room with large windows and a fireplace. The main floor also boasts hardwoods & gorgeous chandeliers. Newer carpet upstairs, updated master bath with frameless shower & granite counters. Also large walk-in closets & bigger secondary bedrooms.Fenced private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Bell Grove Point have any available units?
505 Bell Grove Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 505 Bell Grove Point have?
Some of 505 Bell Grove Point's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Bell Grove Point currently offering any rent specials?
505 Bell Grove Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Bell Grove Point pet-friendly?
No, 505 Bell Grove Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 505 Bell Grove Point offer parking?
Yes, 505 Bell Grove Point offers parking.
Does 505 Bell Grove Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Bell Grove Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Bell Grove Point have a pool?
No, 505 Bell Grove Point does not have a pool.
Does 505 Bell Grove Point have accessible units?
No, 505 Bell Grove Point does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Bell Grove Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Bell Grove Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Bell Grove Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Bell Grove Point does not have units with air conditioning.

