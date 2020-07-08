505 Bell Grove Point

Amenities
Beautifully renovated in 2017. A home for entertaining in prestigious North Fulton Duluth. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite, custom travertine floors, custom cabinets, high-end stainless appliances with vent hood which vents outside.Plus all of this overlooks great room with large windows and a fireplace. The main floor also boasts hardwoods & gorgeous chandeliers. Newer carpet upstairs, updated master bath with frameless shower & granite counters. Also large walk-in closets & bigger secondary bedrooms.Fenced private backyard.