4755 Agate Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

4755 Agate Dr

4755 Agate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4755 Agate Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Fabulous brick-front, freshly painted home with 4 BR,2.5 Bath,2-Car Garage in sought-after Silver Ridge subdivision. Convenient access to GA 400, Avalon and Parks. Great North Fulton Schools. Hardwood and tile floors throughout main floor. The kitchen is wide open to the adjoining breakfast area and family room. Includes Granite, stainless steel, stained cabinets with Breakfast-nook/bar and formal dining room. Family room with gas fire. Master en-suite with jacuzzi bath. Almost new appliances. Great for entertaining: back yard boasts deck, tea-house and spacious flagstones area. Gated access to Swim/Tennis is only a few minutes walk away. Lovely deck overlooks agardenlike backyard that is totally fenced and private. Walk to the best schools, restaurants, and shopping.

Schools:
Elem: Abbotts Hill
Middle: Taylor Road
High: Chattahoochee
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly.
More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for anAlpharetta Home For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4507859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 Agate Dr have any available units?
4755 Agate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4755 Agate Dr have?
Some of 4755 Agate Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4755 Agate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Agate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Agate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4755 Agate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4755 Agate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4755 Agate Dr offers parking.
Does 4755 Agate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4755 Agate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Agate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4755 Agate Dr has a pool.
Does 4755 Agate Dr have accessible units?
No, 4755 Agate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Agate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4755 Agate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4755 Agate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4755 Agate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

