4755 Agate Dr

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Fabulous brick-front, freshly painted home with 4 BR,2.5 Bath,2-Car Garage in sought-after Silver Ridge subdivision. Convenient access to GA 400, Avalon and Parks. Great North Fulton Schools. Hardwood and tile floors throughout main floor. The kitchen is wide open to the adjoining breakfast area and family room. Includes Granite, stainless steel, stained cabinets with Breakfast-nook/bar and formal dining room. Family room with gas fire. Master en-suite with jacuzzi bath. Almost new appliances. Great for entertaining: back yard boasts deck, tea-house and spacious flagstones area. Gated access to Swim/Tennis is only a few minutes walk away. Lovely deck overlooks agardenlike backyard that is totally fenced and private. Walk to the best schools, restaurants, and shopping.



Schools:

Elem: Abbotts Hill

Middle: Taylor Road

High: Chattahoochee

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly.

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126



No Pets Allowed



