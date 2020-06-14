Apartment List
/
GA
/
irondale
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Irondale, GA with garage

Irondale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1781 Old Dogwood
1781 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1779 Old Dogwood
1779 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1013 Terance Ave
1013 Terance Avenue, Irondale, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
Split bedroom plan ranch on a full basement! This property is bigger than it seems.
Results within 1 mile of Irondale

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)
Results within 5 miles of Irondale
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
390 Virginia Highlands
390 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2400 sqft
390 Virginia Highlands: Recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 baths with 18 foot ceiling, fireplace, upstairs loft, and hardwood floors through out. Gorgeous brick backyard patio with pergola and ceiling fan, great for entertaining. - (RLNE3212596)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11936 Fuller Street
11936 Fuller Street, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1421 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12310 Riviera Drive
12310 Riviera Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1578 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Downybrook Lane
120 Downybrook Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1743 sqft
120 Downybrook Lane, Fayetteville - Nice house on private lot in Huntington South Subdivision. Whitewater school district. Large master bedroom on the main floor with 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9141 Homewood Dr.
9141 Homewood Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed 1/2 Bath Split Level In Riverdale! - This one won't last long! A split level with a bonus room to meet your family's needs! On the main level, a large family room, complete with new flooring and fresh paint, opens on the vintage eat-in

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
176 Rivergate Court
176 Rivergate Court, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
TOTAL ELECTRIC HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. LIVING RM W/FPL SEP DINING RM & DEN/FAMILY ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE MASTER BR. SEP GARDEN TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. FRONT PORCH, COZY PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7704 Newbury Drive
7704 Newbury Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1628 sqft
Beautiful renovated home. New paint, new vinyl plank flooring on main level, new carpet on second floor. Master is on main level as well as laundry room. One car garage with door opener.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1802 Deer Crossing way
1802 Deer Crossing Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
This is a Beautiful spacious home in quiet well kept neighborhood just minute away from downtown Jonesboro and Lake Jodeco! Entertain your family and friends at home with tons of parking, and so many different areas in the home.

1 of 32

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Irondale
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Brookhaven
12 Units Available
Grande Club
3740 Club Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1513 sqft
Welcome to the best of luxury apartment living in the Atlanta metro area at Grande Club Apartments in Duluth Georgia. Conveniently located just off of Steve Reynolds Blvd.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Irondale, GA

Irondale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College