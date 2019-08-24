All apartments in Irondale
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1362 Hatchcover Cir

1362 Hatchcover Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1362 Hatchcover Circle, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
REDUCED!! Charming 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Brick Ranch With Large Bonus Room! - DEAL OF THE CENTURY! Well Below Market....It won't Last......

This Three Bedroom Brick Ranch With a Detached Garage Has a Convenient Bath-and-a-half!

New upgraded tweed carpeting and fresh gray paint now run throughout the entire home!

There's a formal Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen With New Countertops, and, the star of this home, A HUGE Bonus Family Room That you Can Turn Into Anything That Suits the Needs of Your Family!

While the Two Secondary Bedrooms Share The Full Hall Bath, The Master Suite Has An Additional Half-Bath.

Separate Indoor Laundry Room, Large Storage/Mudroom, and Fenced-In Backyard With a Large Detached Garage Complete This Adorable Home.

DIRECTIONS: HWY 19/41 SOUTH, RIGHT ON IRONGATE BLVD, RIGHT ON HATCHCOVER!

More details including pics, and application are on our home-site: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

Contact Mike To Schedule a Viewing: 404-205-1663.

(RLNE1909398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

