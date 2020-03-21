1071 Commons Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Soaring ceilings, double sided fireplace and tons of natural light is what greets you when you first step inside. The double sided fireplace is ideally located to enhance the separation of the living room and dining room. Equally as impressive is the kitchen since it has granite counters and stylish fixtures. As a bonus, all of the major kitchen appliances are included so start packing your dishware! The master bedroom can be your private retreat to get away from it all and features a tray ceiling which adds a custom touch to the room. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.