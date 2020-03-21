All apartments in Irondale
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:29 AM

1071 Commons Court

1071 Commons Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1071 Commons Ct, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Soaring ceilings, double sided fireplace and tons of natural light is what greets you when you first step inside. The double sided fireplace is ideally located to enhance the separation of the living room and dining room. Equally as impressive is the kitchen since it has granite counters and stylish fixtures. As a bonus, all of the major kitchen appliances are included so start packing your dishware! The master bedroom can be your private retreat to get away from it all and features a tray ceiling which adds a custom touch to the room. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1071 Commons Court have any available units?
1071 Commons Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1071 Commons Court currently offering any rent specials?
1071 Commons Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 Commons Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1071 Commons Court is pet friendly.
Does 1071 Commons Court offer parking?
No, 1071 Commons Court does not offer parking.
Does 1071 Commons Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1071 Commons Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 Commons Court have a pool?
No, 1071 Commons Court does not have a pool.
Does 1071 Commons Court have accessible units?
No, 1071 Commons Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 Commons Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1071 Commons Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1071 Commons Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1071 Commons Court does not have units with air conditioning.

