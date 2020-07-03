All apartments in Hiram
232 Hiram Terrace

232 Hiram Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

232 Hiram Terrace, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Hello Handsome! 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom CHARMER in Hiram! - Enjoy 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms in This Attractive Abode! This townhome greets you with a lovely 2-story foyer & vinyl wood floors throughout the living & kitchen areas. Attached kitchen includes appliances & nearby half bath is on the 1st floor. Upstairs master includes a sizable closet & en suite bathroom! All conveniently close to many shopping & tasty dining options! Don't miss this LOVELY CHARMER! Schedule your viewing & apply at All3Realty.com TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5692647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Hiram Terrace have any available units?
232 Hiram Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
Is 232 Hiram Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
232 Hiram Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Hiram Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 232 Hiram Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hiram.
Does 232 Hiram Terrace offer parking?
No, 232 Hiram Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 232 Hiram Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Hiram Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Hiram Terrace have a pool?
No, 232 Hiram Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 232 Hiram Terrace have accessible units?
No, 232 Hiram Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Hiram Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Hiram Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Hiram Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 Hiram Terrace has units with air conditioning.

