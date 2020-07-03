232 Hiram Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Hello Handsome! 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom CHARMER in Hiram! - Enjoy 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms in This Attractive Abode! This townhome greets you with a lovely 2-story foyer & vinyl wood floors throughout the living & kitchen areas. Attached kitchen includes appliances & nearby half bath is on the 1st floor. Upstairs master includes a sizable closet & en suite bathroom! All conveniently close to many shopping & tasty dining options! Don't miss this LOVELY CHARMER! Schedule your viewing & apply at All3Realty.com TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



