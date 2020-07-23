All apartments in Henry County
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:16 PM

2540 Flippen Road

2540 Flippen Road · (678) 223-0540
Location

2540 Flippen Road, Henry County, GA 30281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Flippen Road have any available units?
2540 Flippen Road has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2540 Flippen Road currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Flippen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Flippen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Flippen Road is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Flippen Road offer parking?
No, 2540 Flippen Road does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Flippen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Flippen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Flippen Road have a pool?
No, 2540 Flippen Road does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Flippen Road have accessible units?
No, 2540 Flippen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Flippen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Flippen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 Flippen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 Flippen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
