Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harlem, GA

Finding an apartment in Harlem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 Peachtree Street
125 Peachtree Street, Harlem, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Newly Renovated Home In Harlem - This 3 bedroom home has new carpet and new paint. Appliances included are the dishwasher, oven, and fridge. This home sits on 1/2 acre. The owner will allow small dogs under 20 lbs with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
132 Village Run
132 Village Run, Harlem, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1144 sqft
132 Village Run Available 04/13/20 End Unit Townhome in Harlem - Welcome to Harlem! This cute little townhouse move in ready! Completely tiled with no carpet to worry about, this clean end unit gives you all the space you need! Guest room and
Results within 5 miles of Harlem

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1005 Madelyn Court
1005 Madelyn Court, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2938 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Country Home - Excellent two story brick home on 3.09 acres. All hardwood throughout whole house. Guest and owner bedroom downstairs, formal dining, and great room with gas log fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
498 Sebastian Drive
498 Sebastian Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2067 sqft
498 Sebastian Drive Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 498 Sebastian Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 4 Bed/ 2 Bath 2067 Heated Sq/Ft Beautiful ranch one level Home. Hardwood in Foyer, DR, and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5831 Cam Lane
5831 Cam Lane, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
2108 sqft
$1295/mo. – Modular Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, flat top stove, built in microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator, great room with fireplace, dining room, large cul-de-sac lot.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.
Results within 10 miles of Harlem
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
41 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 Little Falls
408 Little Falls, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1922 sqft
408 Little Falls Available 07/24/20 Grovetown Rental available 7/24/2020 - This 4 bedroom home will be available 7/24/2020. Downstairs includes the kitchen, living room, dining area, and master bedroom and bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2061 Lake Forest Drive
2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
477 Brantley Cove Circle
477 Brantley Cove Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1772 sqft
477 Brantley Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 Canterbury Farms Home with Pool Access - Located in the highly sought after Canterbury Farms community, this two story beauty offers hardy plank flooring throughout the main floor and stainless steel

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4506 Marthas Way
4506 Martha's Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1818 sqft
4506 Marthas Way Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! Grovetown Ranch with No Carpet! - Coming Soon! This spacious ranch offers tile and laminate flooring, granite countertops,and a sprinkler system in the large fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Crown Heights Way
230 Crown Heights Way, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1448 sqft
230 Crown Heights Way Available 07/15/20 230 Crown Heights Way - AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Chamblin Ridge. This home offers an open kitchen/living space and nice size laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
502 Cranberry Cir
502 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Belair
1 Unit Available
830 Hay Meadow Dr
830 Hay Meadow Dr, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3497 sqft
Located in the Sims Landing subdivision, this is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home!It is hardwood, carpet, and vinyl throughout. The living room is spacious with a nice fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2418 Newbury Ave
2418 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2444 sqft
This is a 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom home located in Canterbury Farms subdivision. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove), stained cabinets, and granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
841 Herrington Drive
841 Herrington Drive, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2918 sqft
This is a 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath 2-story home located in Chastain Place subdivision. Hardwood, tile, and carpet is throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
325 Bowen Falls
325 Bowen Falls, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1632 sqft
$1350/mo. Available around 6/17! Inviting foyer leads you into the open-concept kitchen with tons of counter/cabinet space, vaulted ceiling, and pantry! Dining room off the kitchen. Spacious great room with access to the back deck.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
602 Dobhill Lane
602 Dobhill Ln, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1202 sqft
Www.joinercrossingapts.com This is a Phase 2 home. Virtual tours of Phase 1 are available on website. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
5369 Angel Falls
5369 Angel Falls, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1777 sqft
See for yourself if this is your next home. This 3 BR 2 BA 1,770 sq ft home is situated on a corner lot and has a fenced rear yard and two car garage. Enjoy the high ceilings in the open large living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2031 Lake Forest Drive
2031 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! Available June 26. 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
203 High Meadows Circle
203 High Meadows Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1850 sqft
Avail 6-22 | 3 Br & 2 Baths | Pool & Clubhouse - This adorable home has lots to offer. The very spacious great room is complete with vaulted ceilings, fire place and opens to the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harlem, GA

Finding an apartment in Harlem that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

