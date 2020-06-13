Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Harlem, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
132 Village Run
132 Village Run, Harlem, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1144 sqft
132 Village Run Available 04/13/20 End Unit Townhome in Harlem - Welcome to Harlem! This cute little townhouse move in ready! Completely tiled with no carpet to worry about, this clean end unit gives you all the space you need! Guest room and
Results within 5 miles of Harlem

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1005 Madelyn Court
1005 Madelyn Court, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2938 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Country Home - Excellent two story brick home on 3.09 acres. All hardwood throughout whole house. Guest and owner bedroom downstairs, formal dining, and great room with gas log fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Sebastian Drive
498 Sebastian Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2067 sqft
498 Sebastian Drive Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 498 Sebastian Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 4 Bed/ 2 Bath 2067 Heated Sq/Ft Beautiful ranch one level Home. Hardwood in Foyer, DR, and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
584 Lory Lane
584 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
445 Amesbury Drive
445 Amesbury Dr, McDuffie County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1503 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy! Convenient to Fort Gordon - 12 minutes to Gate 2! This brand new townhome is spacious, with open floor plan, living room open to the kitchen and dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4405 Raleigh Drive
4405 Raleigh Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2453 sqft
Recently constructed - home is only 3 year old! Available for late July/August occupancy. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Willow Oak Subdivision features hardwood floors in foyer and dining room.

1 of 39

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 37

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3222 Alexandria Drive
3222 Alexandria Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1851 sqft
Welcome home to 3222 Alexandria Drive! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in beautiful Willow Oak Village! Foyer entry leads you into the spacious Great Room with ceiling fan! Desirable open floor plan! The eat-in kitchen overlooks
Results within 10 miles of Harlem
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Verified

1 of 125

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
502 Cranberry Cir
502 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
127 Barbara Street
127 Barbara Street, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1304 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. Patio Home Conveniently Located 2 minutes from Fort Gordon Gate 2. Approximately 1300 Square Feet. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Living Room and Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Connections.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
325 Bowen Falls
325 Bowen Falls, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1632 sqft
$1350/mo. Available around 6/17! Inviting foyer leads you into the open-concept kitchen with tons of counter/cabinet space, vaulted ceiling, and pantry! Dining room off the kitchen. Spacious great room with access to the back deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
5369 Angel Falls
5369 Angel Falls, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1777 sqft
See for yourself if this is your next home. This 3 BR 2 BA 1,770 sq ft home is situated on a corner lot and has a fenced rear yard and two car garage. Enjoy the high ceilings in the open large living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
477 Brantley Cove Circle
477 Brantley Cove Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1772 sqft
477 Brantley Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 Canterbury Farms Home with Pool Access - Located in the highly sought after Canterbury Farms community, this two story beauty offers hardy plank flooring throughout the main floor and stainless steel

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Crown Heights Way
230 Crown Heights Way, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1448 sqft
230 Crown Heights Way Available 07/15/20 230 Crown Heights Way - AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Chamblin Ridge. This home offers an open kitchen/living space and nice size laundry room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7655 Pleasantville Way
7655 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2414 sqft
7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Harvestwood Dr
126 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
126 Harvestwood Drive - Columbia County Schools! - Available Now! Convenient Grovetown location near schools, shopping and Fort Gordon! 1 1/2 story townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Dining area.

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2061 Lake Forest Drive
2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
915 Niagra Falls
915 Niagra Falls, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1575 sqft
915 Niagra Falls Available 06/19/20 Columbia County Schools - 3 Bedroom Ranch - 915 Niagra Falls - You will absolutely love this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Columbia County.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2509 Ravenna Lane
2509 Ravenna Lane, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3161 sqft
2509 Ravenna Lane Available 08/01/20 Luxury Living in Crawford Creek - This home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths, perfect for a large or growing family.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
243 Seaton Avenue
243 Seaton Avenue, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3109 sqft
Custom 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent. Home features a formal dining room, large open floor plan with a great room, eat-in kitchen that extends into a sunroom. Great room has an electric insert fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Harlem, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Harlem renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

