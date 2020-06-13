30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Aiken that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$705
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1050 sqft
Welcome to Steeplechase Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$758
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$763
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11 The Corners Drive
11 The Cors, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
983 sqft
Aiken condo with large patio! - This charming attached condo offers a large exterior patio and two parking spaces on the exterior. Inside the home, it features a living room with fireplace and tons of natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 Kirkwood Drive
150 Kirkwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully decorated and furnished home with lots of natural light & window coverings through-out. The split bedroom plan offers privacy for the king-sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 The Bunkers
101 The Bunkers, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully, newly renovated furnished 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome features wood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, stainless appliances. Peacefully quiet location with view from back patio of the golf course.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
111 Portofino Lane
111 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1334 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, sunroom, carport, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
342 Marion Street
342 Marion St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming furnished cottage near down town Aiken. Home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, double bed in master suite and large walk-in shower in master bath. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
312-B Laurens Street SW
312 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1632 sqft
Furnished townhome available for short term or longer term stays. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops, The Willcox, library and Hitchcock Woods! This home is completely renovated, nicely appointed and pet-friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
814 Boardman Road SE
814 Boardman Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated, furnished rental located mid-town Aiken near horse district, golf, shopping and restaurants. Home features comfortable living spaces to accommodate up to 6 guests.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
279 Southbank Drive
279 Southbank Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome features open floorplan, sunroom, covered deck overlooking private backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
218 Lancaster
218 Lancaster St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath. Covered front porch, and spacious rear deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
206 Sumter Street
206 Sumter St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bath. Large, fenced backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
108 Inwood Drive
108 Inwood Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Short-term or long-term lovely, well appointed furnished rental home in Houndslake Golf Community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, formal dining room, separate living room and family room, sunroom, 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
700 Cherry Drive SE
700 Cherry Dr, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
Available Now! Updated Ranch Style Home with Approximately 925 Square Feet. Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Large Fenced Back Yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1313 Triple Tree Lane Southwest
1313 Triple Tree Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 Bath Middle Unit. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling with gas fireplace in family room. Features tile floors in kitchen, foyer, and baths, fenced backyard with patio, storage room, and finished attic.
Results within 1 mile of Aiken

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3823 Vaucluse Road
3823 Vaucluse Road, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming, comfortable, newly remodeled furnished rental features large open eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double oven and stainless appliances. Brazilian cherry floors throughout with vaulted ceilings and timber frame style exposed beams.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5 Lander Lane
5 Lander Drive, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Comfortable, furnished home provides all the essentials. Located on in a quit, established neighborhood on Southside easy drive to SRS, this home is a 2 bedroom , 1 bath, office, dining room, storage building, fenced back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2 Coker Drive
2 Coker Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Available Now. 3 BR, 2 BA ranch home in College Acres with fenced yard. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
151 Brow Tine Court
151 Brow Tine Ct, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
2 BR 2 BATH TOWN HOME- ALL APPLIANCES RANGE/DW/REF/MICROWAVE/WASHER/DRYER. ,PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA, NICE DINING AREA & LIVING ROOM.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
207 Bobwhite Drive
207 Bobwhite Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1334 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE, PRIVACY FENCED YARD AND PATIO!! INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR!!! SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL FEE.
Results within 5 miles of Aiken

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11 Old Hadden Road
11 Old Hadden Road, Langley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with split floor plan. Master bedroom and bath on one side of living space and 2 bedrooms and bath on the other side of living space. Large fenced front and back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Aiken, SC

Finding an apartment in Aiken that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

