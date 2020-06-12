/
3 bedroom apartments
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harlem, GA
125 Peachtree Street
125 Peachtree Street, Harlem, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Newly Renovated Home In Harlem - This 3 bedroom home has new carpet and new paint. Appliances included are the dishwasher, oven, and fridge. This home sits on 1/2 acre. The owner will allow small dogs under 20 lbs with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.
460 E Boundary St
460 East Boundary Street, Harlem, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1075 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780049)
Results within 5 miles of Harlem
5831 Cam Lane
5831 Cam Lane, Columbia County, GA
$1295/mo. – Modular Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, flat top stove, built in microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator, great room with fireplace, dining room, large cul-de-sac lot.
1005 Madelyn Court
1005 Madelyn Court, Columbia County, GA
Spacious Country Home - Excellent two story brick home on 3.09 acres. All hardwood throughout whole house. Guest and owner bedroom downstairs, formal dining, and great room with gas log fireplace.
498 Sebastian Drive
498 Sebastian Drive, Columbia County, GA
498 Sebastian Drive Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 498 Sebastian Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 4 Bed/ 2 Bath 2067 Heated Sq/Ft Beautiful ranch one level Home. Hardwood in Foyer, DR, and kitchen.
584 Lory Lane
584 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring.
445 Amesbury Drive
445 Amesbury Dr, McDuffie County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1503 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy! Convenient to Fort Gordon - 12 minutes to Gate 2! This brand new townhome is spacious, with open floor plan, living room open to the kitchen and dining area.
4405 Raleigh Drive
4405 Raleigh Drive, Columbia County, GA
Recently constructed - home is only 3 year old! Available for late July/August occupancy. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Willow Oak Subdivision features hardwood floors in foyer and dining room.
307 Elbrus Way
307 Elbrus Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
Available to rent July 1st, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch style one story home in Columbia county. House has large Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace. Kitchen has smooth cooktop range and two pantry cabinets for great storage.
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.
529 Country Glen Drive
529 Country Glen Drive, Grovetown, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 529 Country Glen Drive in Grovetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.
3222 Alexandria Drive
3222 Alexandria Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1851 sqft
Welcome home to 3222 Alexandria Drive! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in beautiful Willow Oak Village! Foyer entry leads you into the spacious Great Room with ceiling fan! Desirable open floor plan! The eat-in kitchen overlooks
512 Lory Lane
512 Lory Lane, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1516 sqft
Home features large great room with electric fireplace, spacious kitchen with separate dining area and laundry room. Master suite has walk in closet and tray ceilings with ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Harlem
841 Herrington Drive
841 Herrington Drive, Columbia County, GA
This is a 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath 2-story home located in Chastain Place subdivision. Hardwood, tile, and carpet is throughout the home.
325 Bowen Falls
325 Bowen Falls, Columbia County, GA
$1350/mo. Available around 6/17! Inviting foyer leads you into the open-concept kitchen with tons of counter/cabinet space, vaulted ceiling, and pantry! Dining room off the kitchen. Spacious great room with access to the back deck.
5369 Angel Falls
5369 Angel Falls, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1777 sqft
See for yourself if this is your next home. This 3 BR 2 BA 1,770 sq ft home is situated on a corner lot and has a fenced rear yard and two car garage. Enjoy the high ceilings in the open large living room.
477 Brantley Cove Circle
477 Brantley Cove Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1772 sqft
477 Brantley Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 Canterbury Farms Home with Pool Access - Located in the highly sought after Canterbury Farms community, this two story beauty offers hardy plank flooring throughout the main floor and stainless steel
4506 Marthas Way
4506 Martha's Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1818 sqft
4506 Marthas Way Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! Grovetown Ranch with No Carpet! - Coming Soon! This spacious ranch offers tile and laminate flooring, granite countertops,and a sprinkler system in the large fenced in backyard.
230 Crown Heights Way
230 Crown Heights Way, Columbia County, GA
230 Crown Heights Way Available 07/15/20 230 Crown Heights Way - AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Chamblin Ridge. This home offers an open kitchen/living space and nice size laundry room.
7655 Pleasantville Way
7655 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA
7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch.
126 Harvestwood Dr
126 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
126 Harvestwood Drive - Columbia County Schools! - Available Now! Convenient Grovetown location near schools, shopping and Fort Gordon! 1 1/2 story townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Dining area.
2061 Lake Forest Drive
2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .