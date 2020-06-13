Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC

Finding an apartment in North Augusta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
2 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 Orchard Way
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC - Easy Maintenance Townhome with Lawn Care Included! Well maintained townhome with designer touches throughout. No carpet throughout home with fantastic custom hard-coated flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
349 Old Walnut Branch
349 Old Walnut Br, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1537 sqft
This one is sure to go fast! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath is conveniently located just moments from Interstate 20, giving you easy access to both Augusta and Aiken while still enjoying the quiet neighborhood style of North Augusta.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1005 James Street
1005 James St, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1017 sqft
3 bed 1 bath ranch in North Augusta. Featuring a spacious living area with sleek hardwood floors, you will love entertaining family and friends in the bright and open family room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
160 Conifer Drive
160 Conifer Dr, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Updated first floor apartment off Bradleyville Road in North Augusta with all new paint, flooring, lighting, etc. The apartment has a small patio and a storage closet. Tenant responsible for water, power & gas. Move-in ready! Pets welcome.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Langfuhr Way
200 Langfuhr Way, North Augusta, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3610 sqft
200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main.
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St Unit 217
936 Broad St, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1184 sqft
936 Broad St Unit 217 Available 07/08/20 Spacious Downtown Condo - Great spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
239 Greene Street
239 Greene Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 bath two-story apartment in the Olde Town subdivision and it's just minutes away from downtown Augusta! Ceramic tile floor is in the kitchen and hardwood for the rooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
410 3rd Street
410 3rd Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1431 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1431 Square Feet. Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood Floors.Fenced Yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Laney Walker
1 Unit Available
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
National Hills
6 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
West Augusta
108 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
National Hills
10 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$784
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westside
6 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
National Hills
2 Units Available
Ramblewood
2549 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
Studio
$520
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff makes Ramblewood in Augusta, GA your place to call home. Ramblewood Apartments is located just east of Interstate 20 in Augusta, GA and off of one the city's major streets, Washington Rd.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
National Hills
3 Units Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Augusta, SC

Finding an apartment in North Augusta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

