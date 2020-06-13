157 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
3 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$697
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Park Way Ct E
344 Park Way Court East, Martinez, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
344 Park Way Ct E Available 07/27/20 Cute Ranch in Columbia County! - Cute brick ranch in Columbia County. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- great for your family! Fully fenced in back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Spyglass Road
606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
579 Blue Ridge Crossing
579 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1713 sqft
579 Blue Ridge Crossing - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within walking distance to and from Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School. The owner's suite is located downstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
645 CLINTON WAY
645 Clinton Way West, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2380 sqft
Spacious Martinez Ranch Home - This spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch offers hardwood and tile flooring and an eat-in kitchen, all on an oversized lot with fenced in backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
310 Connor Cir
310 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1604 sqft
310 Connor Circle is the perfect townhome for a family. Located in the Connor Place subdivision, this home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a private fenced backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
327 Tailboard Court
327 Tailboard Court, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1425 sqft
Move- In Ready 3 BR 2 BTH Home just off Riverwatch Parkway, making easy access to all major thoroughfares. Large corner lot with covered deck and privacy fence on a cul-de-sac. Formal dining area or office area, eat-in kitchen and laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
425 Santa Anna Trail
425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1834 sqft
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
Belair
37 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Montclair
22 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$953
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westside
6 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Belair
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1209 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
149 Pinecone Place
149 Pinecone Place, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1301 sqft
- Dogs are allowed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home will require gas service for the heat and water heater. (RLNE2416396)
City Guide for Martinez, GA

Looking for some Southern hospitality? Martinez is probably just what you're looking for. After all, this city’s pronunciation changed 3 times because the accents got “too southern.”

A mere seven miles outside of Augusta, GA, Martinez is a suburb rich with history and southern charm. It has a unique identity of its own, with extravagant mansions and excellent shopping. The center of Martinez is a hub of commerce, with great shopping and dining within easy driving distance. Rent an apartment in Martinez and be ready for a delightful life of southern grandeur! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Martinez, GA

Finding an apartment in Martinez that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

