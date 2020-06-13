157 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA
Looking for some Southern hospitality? Martinez is probably just what you're looking for. After all, this city’s pronunciation changed 3 times because the accents got “too southern.”
A mere seven miles outside of Augusta, GA, Martinez is a suburb rich with history and southern charm. It has a unique identity of its own, with extravagant mansions and excellent shopping. The center of Martinez is a hub of commerce, with great shopping and dining within easy driving distance. Rent an apartment in Martinez and be ready for a delightful life of southern grandeur! See more
Finding an apartment in Martinez that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.