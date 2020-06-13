Apartment List
/
GA
/
grovetown
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA

Finding an apartment in Grovetown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
41 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Verified

1 of 125

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2061 Lake Forest Drive
2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4506 Marthas Way
4506 Martha's Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1818 sqft
4506 Marthas Way Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! Grovetown Ranch with No Carpet! - Coming Soon! This spacious ranch offers tile and laminate flooring, granite countertops,and a sprinkler system in the large fenced in backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2031 Lake Forest Drive
2031 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! Available June 26. 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
407 Madison Street
407 Madison Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1926 sqft
AVAIL JUNE 12 | 4 Br 2.5 Baths | Minutes to Gate 2&3 (No Traffic) - This updated brick home has lots to offer. The eat in kitchen is offers stainless applicanes, smooth top range, pantry, glass back splash and plently of cabinet/conter space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
210 Harvestwood Drive
210 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! (Showings after July 16th) Available July 19th. Well Maintained 2bed - 2bath townhome located close to Fort Gordon Gate 2. Watch video tour of home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
357 Washington St
357 Washington Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1791 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off one months rent with 12 month lease executed prior to June 15, 2020.

1 of 36

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4416 Felmellow Drive
4416 Felmellow Drive, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2531 sqft
$1695/mo. Available 5/26!- NEW laminate flooring, paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, & granite counter tops throughout!!! Move in ready! Over 2500sf, 4 bedrooms, (owner's suite on main floor) 2.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Tyler Street
103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
856 Bryan Circle
856 Bryan Circle, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome With Approximately 1300 Square Feet. Great Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Dining Room. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer Connections. Upstairs Loft. Fenced Yard with Patio.

1 of 39

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1709 sqft
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 37

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
477 Brantley Cove Circle
477 Brantley Cove Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1772 sqft
477 Brantley Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 Canterbury Farms Home with Pool Access - Located in the highly sought after Canterbury Farms community, this two story beauty offers hardy plank flooring throughout the main floor and stainless steel

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
498 Sebastian Drive
498 Sebastian Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2067 sqft
498 Sebastian Drive Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 498 Sebastian Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 4 Bed/ 2 Bath 2067 Heated Sq/Ft Beautiful ranch one level Home. Hardwood in Foyer, DR, and kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2418 Newbury Ave
2418 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2444 sqft
This is a 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom home located in Canterbury Farms subdivision. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove), stained cabinets, and granite countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5831 Cam Lane
5831 Cam Lane, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
2108 sqft
$1295/mo. – Modular Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, flat top stove, built in microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator, great room with fireplace, dining room, large cul-de-sac lot.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
602 Dobhill Lane
602 Dobhill Ln, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1202 sqft
Www.joinercrossingapts.com This is a Phase 2 home. Virtual tours of Phase 1 are available on website. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 43

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2613 sqft
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2447 Newbury Avenue
2447 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1679 sqft
2447 Newbury Avenue Available 05/01/20 Award Winning Canterbury Farms - Available April 1st - Available May 1st! 3 Bedroom/2.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
639 Aberdeen Circle
639 Aberdeen Cir, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1490 sqft
Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 Little Falls
408 Little Falls, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1922 sqft
408 Little Falls Available 07/24/20 Grovetown Rental available 7/24/2020 - This 4 bedroom home will be available 7/24/2020. Downstairs includes the kitchen, living room, dining area, and master bedroom and bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Park Way Ct E
344 Park Way Court East, Martinez, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
344 Park Way Ct E Available 07/27/20 Cute Ranch in Columbia County! - Cute brick ranch in Columbia County. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- great for your family! Fully fenced in back yard.
City Guide for Grovetown, GA

In the not-so-good old days, many Augusta residents owned properties in Grovetown, allowing them to escape from the city life troubles brought on by the swampy areas along the river bank. They commuted in a relatively speedy fashion using the old "Picayune" train.

With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grovetown, GA

Finding an apartment in Grovetown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Grovetown 1 BedroomsGrovetown 2 BedroomsGrovetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrovetown 3 BedroomsGrovetown Apartments with Balcony
Grovetown Apartments with GarageGrovetown Apartments with GymGrovetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrovetown Apartments with ParkingGrovetown Apartments with Pool
Grovetown Apartments with Washer-DryerGrovetown Cheap PlacesGrovetown Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrovetown Furnished ApartmentsGrovetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
North Augusta, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University