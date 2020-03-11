All apartments in Hapeville
475 Lake Dr
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

475 Lake Dr

475 Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

475 Lake Drive, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

hardwood floors
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
Location, Location - Intown Living in an Historic Neighborhood - - Located Inside the Perimeter - Less than 10 mins from Downtown Atlanta and 25 Minutes from Buckhead. This property cozy home with hardwood floors, fireplace, and sunlit entry has a quaint kitchen and bathroom, located in the rear of the house have so much to offer outside the home.

This home is located blocks from Public Transportation, Cofield Park walking park, playground and Scout Hut, a great place to reserve for parties, weddings, reunions and large gatherings. Minutes from downtown Hapeville. It has a walk-able art district, central transportation and located within minutes of Delta, Porsche Headquarters and Atlanta Airport.

Fulton County Voucher Accepted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5135043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Lake Dr have any available units?
475 Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 475 Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
475 Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 475 Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 475 Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 475 Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 475 Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 475 Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 475 Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 475 Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
