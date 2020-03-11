475 Lake Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors playground fireplace

Location, Location - Intown Living in an Historic Neighborhood - - Located Inside the Perimeter - Less than 10 mins from Downtown Atlanta and 25 Minutes from Buckhead. This property cozy home with hardwood floors, fireplace, and sunlit entry has a quaint kitchen and bathroom, located in the rear of the house have so much to offer outside the home.



This home is located blocks from Public Transportation, Cofield Park walking park, playground and Scout Hut, a great place to reserve for parties, weddings, reunions and large gatherings. Minutes from downtown Hapeville. It has a walk-able art district, central transportation and located within minutes of Delta, Porsche Headquarters and Atlanta Airport.



Fulton County Voucher Accepted



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5135043)