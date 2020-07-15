All apartments in Hapeville
Hapeville, GA
3330 Sims Street - 3
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3330 Sims Street - 3

3330 Sims Street · No Longer Available
Location

3330 Sims Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 600 Sq. Ft. 1BR, 1BA Apartment For Rent; $675/Mo., Hapeville Ga 30354

3330 Sims St Apt 3 Hapeville, Ga 30354

3330 Sims St Apt 3., Hapeville , GA 30354

1. Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment
2. Ready To Move In; Near Airport
3. Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.
4. Vinyl Floors in Living room, Dinning room ,Bedroom, & restroom. Tiles on kithen.
5. Family Room and Breakfast/Dining Area.
6. Washer/dryer hookup

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS BEFORE INQUIRING.

Verifiable and Stable Work History.
Copy of Driver License.
Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.
Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.
If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.
NO Pets Allowed
NO Section 8
Please call 678-744-7177 to Schedule For Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Sims Street - 3 have any available units?
3330 Sims Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 3330 Sims Street - 3 have?
Some of 3330 Sims Street - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Sims Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Sims Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Sims Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3330 Sims Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 3330 Sims Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 3330 Sims Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3330 Sims Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 Sims Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Sims Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 3330 Sims Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3330 Sims Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3330 Sims Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Sims Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 Sims Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 Sims Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3330 Sims Street - 3 has units with air conditioning.
