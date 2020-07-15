3330 Sims Street - 3

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 600 Sq. Ft. 1BR, 1BA Apartment For Rent; $675/Mo., Hapeville Ga 30354



3330 Sims St Apt 3 Hapeville, Ga 30354



3330 Sims St Apt 3., Hapeville , GA 30354



1. Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment

2. Ready To Move In; Near Airport

3. Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.

4. Vinyl Floors in Living room, Dinning room ,Bedroom, & restroom. Tiles on kithen.

5. Family Room and Breakfast/Dining Area.

6. Washer/dryer hookup



SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS BEFORE INQUIRING.



Verifiable and Stable Work History.

Copy of Driver License.

Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.

Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.

If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.

NO Pets Allowed

NO Section 8

Please call 678-744-7177 to Schedule For Appointment.