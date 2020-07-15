3330 Sims Street - 3

Amenities
Beautiful 600 Sq. Ft. 1BR, 1BA Apartment For Rent; $675/Mo., Hapeville Ga 30354
3330 Sims St Apt 3 Hapeville, Ga 30354
1. Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment
2. Ready To Move In; Near Airport
3. Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.
4. Vinyl Floors in Living room, Dinning room ,Bedroom, & restroom. Tiles on kithen.
5. Family Room and Breakfast/Dining Area.
6. Washer/dryer hookup
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS BEFORE INQUIRING.
Verifiable and Stable Work History.
Copy of Driver License.
Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.
Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.
If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.
NO Pets Allowed
NO Section 8
Please call 678-744-7177 to Schedule For Appointment.