Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
902 Preserve Park Dr
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM
902 Preserve Park Dr
No Longer Available
Location
902 Preserve Park Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052
Amenities
all utils included
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
One bedroom and full bath for rent in private residence with all utilities included. Ideal for single person - student. $50 application applies. No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 902 Preserve Park Dr have any available units?
902 Preserve Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 902 Preserve Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
902 Preserve Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Preserve Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 902 Preserve Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 902 Preserve Park Dr offer parking?
No, 902 Preserve Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 902 Preserve Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Preserve Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Preserve Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 902 Preserve Park Dr has a pool.
Does 902 Preserve Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 902 Preserve Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Preserve Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Preserve Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Preserve Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Preserve Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
