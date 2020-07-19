All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8520 Hightower Trail Southwest

8520 Hightower Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8520 Hightower Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Snellville, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and a large driveway with off street parking. Private back patio with a nice yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest have any available units?
8520 Hightower Trail Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest have?
Some of 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Hightower Trail Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest offer parking?
No, 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest have a pool?
No, 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest have accessible units?
No, 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 Hightower Trail Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
