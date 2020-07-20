All apartments in Gwinnett County
721 Suwanee Pkwy
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:36 AM

721 Suwanee Pkwy

721 Suwanee Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

721 Suwanee Pkwy, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Great neighborhood, Great Schools. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwoods, fenced back yard!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Suwanee Pkwy have any available units?
721 Suwanee Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 721 Suwanee Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
721 Suwanee Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Suwanee Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 721 Suwanee Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 721 Suwanee Pkwy offer parking?
No, 721 Suwanee Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 721 Suwanee Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Suwanee Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Suwanee Pkwy have a pool?
No, 721 Suwanee Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 721 Suwanee Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 721 Suwanee Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Suwanee Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Suwanee Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Suwanee Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Suwanee Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
