694 Lawton Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate ranch features sunny kitchen with white cabinets, breakfast area/bar, keeping room with fireplace, formal dining room, living room, master on main with vaulted ceiling, spacious master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub/shower and water closet, large walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms with guest bath close to master. Fantastic finished basement with kitchenette area, full bath, office/study, rec room, workshop space, cedar lined storage closet. Deck leads down to large fenced in back yard which also features enclosed sunroom/porch.