Gwinnett County, GA
694 Lawton Ridge Drive
694 Lawton Ridge Drive

694 Lawton Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
694 Lawton Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Immaculate ranch features sunny kitchen with white cabinets, breakfast area/bar, keeping room with fireplace, formal dining room, living room, master on main with vaulted ceiling, spacious master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub/shower and water closet, large walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms with guest bath close to master. Fantastic finished basement with kitchenette area, full bath, office/study, rec room, workshop space, cedar lined storage closet. Deck leads down to large fenced in back yard which also features enclosed sunroom/porch.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 694 Lawton Ridge Drive have any available units?
694 Lawton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 694 Lawton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 694 Lawton Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 Lawton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
694 Lawton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 Lawton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 694 Lawton Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 694 Lawton Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 694 Lawton Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 694 Lawton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 Lawton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 Lawton Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 694 Lawton Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 694 Lawton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 694 Lawton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 694 Lawton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 694 Lawton Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 694 Lawton Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 Lawton Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
