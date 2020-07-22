All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:33 PM

6636 Witherington Ct

6636 Witherington Court · No Longer Available
Location

6636 Witherington Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing two bedroom- roommate floor plan located near highway, shops, restaurants and shopping. This town house will not last long. Open patio and space for family entertainment. Freshly painted and ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Witherington Ct have any available units?
6636 Witherington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 6636 Witherington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Witherington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Witherington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6636 Witherington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6636 Witherington Ct offer parking?
No, 6636 Witherington Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6636 Witherington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 Witherington Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Witherington Ct have a pool?
No, 6636 Witherington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Witherington Ct have accessible units?
No, 6636 Witherington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Witherington Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 Witherington Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 Witherington Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 Witherington Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
