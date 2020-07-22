6636 Witherington Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing two bedroom- roommate floor plan located near highway, shops, restaurants and shopping. This town house will not last long. Open patio and space for family entertainment. Freshly painted and ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6636 Witherington Ct have any available units?
6636 Witherington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 6636 Witherington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Witherington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.