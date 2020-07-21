All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast

610 Victoria Station Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

610 Victoria Station Blvd, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast have any available units?
610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast offer parking?
No, 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast have a pool?
No, 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast have accessible units?
No, 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Victoria Station Boulevard Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
