602 Brighton Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
on-site laundry
carpet
Split level.home new carpet freshly painted throughout the property new carpet with a two car carrage also washer and laundry room This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Brighton Drive Northwest have any available units?
602 Brighton Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 602 Brighton Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
602 Brighton Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.