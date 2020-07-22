All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 602 Brighton Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
602 Brighton Drive Northwest
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:25 PM

602 Brighton Drive Northwest

602 Brighton Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

602 Brighton Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Split level.home new carpet freshly painted throughout the property new carpet with a two car carrage also washer and laundry room
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Brighton Drive Northwest have any available units?
602 Brighton Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 602 Brighton Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
602 Brighton Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Brighton Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 602 Brighton Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 602 Brighton Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 602 Brighton Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 602 Brighton Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Brighton Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Brighton Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 602 Brighton Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 602 Brighton Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 602 Brighton Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Brighton Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Brighton Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Brighton Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Brighton Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College