Gwinnett County, GA
568 Russell Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

568 Russell Rd

568 Russell Road · No Longer Available
Location

568 Russell Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Very clean and well-maintained! Lawn maintenance included in rent. Home is on corner of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road and Russell Road; very busy corner but great access to highway; Large yard with privacy in back. Lots of paved parking in front; security system, unfinished basement with good space for storage, playroom, etc; Small dogs considered, but prefer no pets. Approved applicants must have credit score of 600+, excellent rental history, and verifiable income to support monthly rent. Absolutely no previous evictions. Great landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Russell Rd have any available units?
568 Russell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 568 Russell Rd have?
Some of 568 Russell Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Russell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
568 Russell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Russell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 Russell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 568 Russell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 568 Russell Rd offers parking.
Does 568 Russell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Russell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Russell Rd have a pool?
No, 568 Russell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 568 Russell Rd have accessible units?
No, 568 Russell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Russell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 Russell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Russell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 Russell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
