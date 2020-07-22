568 Russell Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Very clean and well-maintained! Lawn maintenance included in rent. Home is on corner of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road and Russell Road; very busy corner but great access to highway; Large yard with privacy in back. Lots of paved parking in front; security system, unfinished basement with good space for storage, playroom, etc; Small dogs considered, but prefer no pets. Approved applicants must have credit score of 600+, excellent rental history, and verifiable income to support monthly rent. Absolutely no previous evictions. Great landlord.