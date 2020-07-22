All apartments in Gwinnett County
565 Paris Dr
565 Paris Dr

565 Paris Drive · No Longer Available
565 Paris Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bathtub
refrigerator
parking
garage
NEW PAINT! Great Community!! CLEAN!! Split Foyer. Large master suite upstairs. Master bath with Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Large family room open to dining room. 2 Car garage. Close to shops and restaurants. Easy access to Highway & Mall of Georgia. Excellent schools. No pets. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Paris Dr have any available units?
565 Paris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 565 Paris Dr have?
Some of 565 Paris Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Paris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
565 Paris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Paris Dr pet-friendly?
No, 565 Paris Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 565 Paris Dr offer parking?
Yes, 565 Paris Dr offers parking.
Does 565 Paris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Paris Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Paris Dr have a pool?
No, 565 Paris Dr does not have a pool.
Does 565 Paris Dr have accessible units?
No, 565 Paris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Paris Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Paris Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Paris Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Paris Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
