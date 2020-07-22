565 Paris Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NEW PAINT! Great Community!! CLEAN!! Split Foyer. Large master suite upstairs. Master bath with Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Large family room open to dining room. 2 Car garage. Close to shops and restaurants. Easy access to Highway & Mall of Georgia. Excellent schools. No pets. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package.