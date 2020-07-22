NEW PAINT! Great Community!! CLEAN!! Split Foyer. Large master suite upstairs. Master bath with Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Large family room open to dining room. 2 Car garage. Close to shops and restaurants. Easy access to Highway & Mall of Georgia. Excellent schools. No pets. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 565 Paris Dr have any available units?
565 Paris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 565 Paris Dr have?
Some of 565 Paris Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Paris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
565 Paris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.