All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 560 Pond Weed Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
560 Pond Weed Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

560 Pond Weed Drive

560 Pond Weed Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

560 Pond Weed Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,994 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, March 15, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
-

(RLNE5414484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Pond Weed Drive have any available units?
560 Pond Weed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 560 Pond Weed Drive have?
Some of 560 Pond Weed Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Pond Weed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
560 Pond Weed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Pond Weed Drive pet-friendly?
No, 560 Pond Weed Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 560 Pond Weed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 560 Pond Weed Drive offers parking.
Does 560 Pond Weed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Pond Weed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Pond Weed Drive have a pool?
No, 560 Pond Weed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 560 Pond Weed Drive have accessible units?
No, 560 Pond Weed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Pond Weed Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Pond Weed Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Pond Weed Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Pond Weed Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College