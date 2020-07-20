4341 ROYAL MUSTANG Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool bocce court fireplace refrigerator

Four Sides Brick Traditional 5 bed 3.5 Bath Turn-Key Home on a Roomy Corner. Enjoy everything from Wet Bar, Community to a FULL potential In-Law-Suite. Majestic Suite w/ Gorgeous Tray ceilings & On-Suite Vaulted Ceiling, Sep Tub/Shower Plus Whirlpool Tub. Perfect for Entertaining w/ super site lines inside & outside. Large deck, patio & level with views from deck/Patio/ the works! Inside/Outside Dental work, Columns, Inside Niches, Built-in Bookshelves, Butler's Pantry, Crown, & Chair molding. Award winning International Baccalaureate School! Convenient to ATL!