Beautiful ranch home with bonus room over garage. Great location and close to everything. Hardwood floors. Large walk in closets in master. Family room with fireplace. Dining room. Eat in kitchen. All bedrooms on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs that can be used as a teen suite or man cave
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have any available units?
4227 Wood Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have?
Some of 4227 Wood Cove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Wood Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Wood Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.