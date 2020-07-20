All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
4227 Wood Cove Dr
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

4227 Wood Cove Dr

4227 Wood Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Wood Cove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful ranch home with bonus room over garage. Great location and close to everything. Hardwood floors. Large walk in closets in master. Family room with fireplace. Dining room. Eat in kitchen. All bedrooms on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs that can be used as a teen suite or man cave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have any available units?
4227 Wood Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have?
Some of 4227 Wood Cove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Wood Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Wood Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Wood Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4227 Wood Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4227 Wood Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4227 Wood Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4227 Wood Cove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 4227 Wood Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 4227 Wood Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 Wood Cove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4227 Wood Cove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4227 Wood Cove Dr has units with air conditioning.
