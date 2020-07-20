4227 Wood Cove Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful ranch home with bonus room over garage. Great location and close to everything. Hardwood floors. Large walk in closets in master. Family room with fireplace. Dining room. Eat in kitchen. All bedrooms on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs that can be used as a teen suite or man cave