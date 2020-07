Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A luxury 6 bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths is waiting for you. A perfect house for rent for a very reasonable price, 3 car garage. There are so much to enjoy in this house.

Great school system. House is close to Tribble Mill park and Bay creek park.