All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4170 Summer Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4170 Summer Wood Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

4170 Summer Wood Drive

4170 Summer Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4170 Summer Wood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,002 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5910170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 Summer Wood Drive have any available units?
4170 Summer Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4170 Summer Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4170 Summer Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 Summer Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4170 Summer Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4170 Summer Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 4170 Summer Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4170 Summer Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4170 Summer Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 Summer Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4170 Summer Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 4170 Summer Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4170 Summer Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 Summer Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170 Summer Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4170 Summer Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4170 Summer Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College