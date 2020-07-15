All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:13 PM

4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast

4043 Roxberry Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4043 Roxberry Hill Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
5 bedroom, 3 full bath, one bedroom on main with full bath, very open and bright, private wooded level back yard, swim and tennis community, convince to shopping HWY, must see.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast have any available units?
4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast have?
Some of 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast offer parking?
No, 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast has a pool.
Does 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4043 Roxberry Hill Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College