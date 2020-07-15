403 Rustic Ridge Cir

403 Rustic Ridge Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Rocking chair front porch, rear deck for BBQ, fenced back yard .50 ac lot . large 2 car garage/attic storage, large kitchen,eat-in, stove, refig. ,dish-washer,patio slide door, walk thr Laundry/Bath to Master br.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
