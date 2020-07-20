All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest
Last updated March 26 2019 at 6:07 PM

3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest

3955 Huddersfield Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3955 Huddersfield Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Snellville, Ga. Features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have any available units?
3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have?
Some of 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 Huddersfield Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College