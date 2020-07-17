3910 Crescent Walk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. This very large home features separate living, dining and great room! New hardwoods are in the great room and the dining room. The kitchen, breakfast room, & laundry room have tile floors.. Kitchen has a nice island with cabinet storage.This spacious home has an over-sized owners suite with a sitting room. Huge owners bath with a garden tub ,separate shower & double vanities. All blinds remain. This home also features a giant walk-in closet with another closet, trey ceiling and large spacious secondary bedrooms.Old Swanee Crossing is a wonderful swim-tennis community. If your family needs a big home this is the home! Must show and will lease.