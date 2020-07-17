All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3910 Crescent Walk Lane

3910 Crescent Walk Lane · (404) 915-5373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3910 Crescent Walk Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. This very large home features separate living, dining and great room! New hardwoods are in the great room and the dining room. The kitchen, breakfast room, & laundry room have tile floors.. Kitchen has a nice island with cabinet storage.This spacious home has an over-sized owners suite with a sitting room. Huge owners bath with a garden tub ,separate shower & double vanities. All blinds remain. This home also features a giant walk-in closet with another closet, trey ceiling and large spacious secondary bedrooms.Old Swanee Crossing is a wonderful swim-tennis community. If your family needs a big home this is the home! Must show and will lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Crescent Walk Lane have any available units?
3910 Crescent Walk Lane has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3910 Crescent Walk Lane have?
Some of 3910 Crescent Walk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Crescent Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Crescent Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Crescent Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Crescent Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3910 Crescent Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Crescent Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 3910 Crescent Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 Crescent Walk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Crescent Walk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3910 Crescent Walk Lane has a pool.
Does 3910 Crescent Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 3910 Crescent Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Crescent Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 Crescent Walk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Crescent Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Crescent Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
